Rising from the Ashes: Support pouring in Fresh 2 Def Kutz

JUST A FEW WEEKSAGO....A BUFFALOBARBERSHOP WASSET ON FIRE DURINGTHE VIOLENCE THATFOLLOWED APEACEFUL PROTEST INTHE CITY...THIS WAS THE SCENEFROM THAT NIGHT..."FRESH-TWO-DEFKUTZ" ... GUTTEDFROM FLAMES.BUT AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERJENNA CALLARISHOWS US... THISFAMILY OF BARBERS ISDEVASTATED..

BUTNOT DEFEATED.WILLIAM OFFICER /BARBER: "THEY TOOKOUR HOME AWAY FROMUS.

THAT'S JUST NOTFAIR, WE DIDN'T DONOTHING TO DESERVETHAT."CAUTION TAPE...BOARDED UPWINDOWS..

ANDPLENTY OF DEBRIS.THIS IS WHAT'SLEFTOVER OF FRESH 2DEF KUTZ AT THECORNER OFMASSACHUSETTS ANDCHENANGO IN BUFFALO-- A 15-YEAR-OLD SHOPOWNED BY ANGELMERCARDO THATCAUGHT FIRE ON JUNE2ND..

HOURS BEFORETHEY WERESCHEDULED TOREOPEN.WILLIAM: "WE SPENTTHAT MONEY GETTINGALL THE SUPPLIES WENEEDED, THETHERMOMETERS, ALLTHE REGULATIONS, WEKNEW WHAT WE COULDDO AND COULDN'T DO."A NEARBY CAMERACONFIRMING ARSON.

ADOZEN RESIDENTS --DISPLACED -- AND THEBARBERSHOP'S STAFFAND FRIENDS LEFTWONDERING -- WHY?DUANE THOMAS /SPOKESPERSON FORBARBERSHOP: "THATWAS DEVASTATING.WHO WOULD EVERWANT TO DO THAT TOANGEL'SBARBERSHOP?"BECAUSE THIS IS MORETHAN JUST A HOME..THIS BUSINESS MEANEVERYTHING.WILLIAM: "THERE'SFIVE BARBERS THATARE HERE AND WE ALLGREW UP IN THINEIGHBORHOOD.

WEALL LOOK AT EACHOTHER LIKE FAMILY."STAND-UP: "IT'S BEENREALLY DIFFICULT TIME,IN FACT THE BARBERSHAVE NO IDEA IFTHEY'RE GOING TO BEABLE TO REBUILD INTHIS VERY SPOT.

BUTTHEY DO KNOWTHEY'LL GE THROUGHTHIS - BECAUSE THAT'SWHO THEY ARE."DUANE: "JUST LIKETHAT LITTLE WEEBLEWOBBLE THING WHEREYOU HIT IT AND ITBOUNCES BACK UP..THAT'S HOW ANGEL ISAND THAT'S HOW ALLTHESE OTHERBARBERS - THEY'RELIKE THAT."AND THE SUPPORT HASPOURED IN.

A GOFUNDME PAGE HASSURPASSED 12-THOUSAND DOLLARSAND THIS WEEKEND,THERE'S A BBQFUNDRAISER WITHFOOD AND HAIRCUTSON THE SIDEWALK.

IT'SA WAY FOR THIS SHOPTO SAY THANK YOUAND SHOW THATTOGETHER, THEY'REBUFFALO STRONG.WILLIAM: "THE FACTTHAT WE GOT SO MANYPEOPLE SHOWINGLOVE, WE KNOWTHERE'S GONNA BE ALOT OF LOVE WHEN ITCOMES TO LAYING THISBRICK DOWN ANDPICKING THIS WORKUP."DUANE: "I HAVE NODOUBT IN MY MINDTHAT THEY WILL COMEBACK... AND IT WILL BEA GREAT COMEBACK."IN BUFFALO, JENNACALLARI, 7EYEWITNESS N