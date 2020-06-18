Global  

Supreme Court Blocks Pres. Trump From Immediately Ending DACA
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:50s
Supreme Court Blocks Pres. Trump From Immediately Ending DACA

Supreme Court Blocks Pres. Trump From Immediately Ending DACA

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday halted — at least temporarily — President Donald Trump's effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to end DACA

Today, the US Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to dissolve the Deferred...
engadget

Washington DACA recipients celebrate Supreme Court ruling

Alejandra Pérez was so sure the Supreme Court was going to allow the Trump administration to end the...
Seattle Times

Schumer: 'I cried tears of joy' on DACA decision

The Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said of the DACA decision "I cried tears of joy" after the...
USATODAY.com



SonRay55

Ray Newman RT @alexsalvinews: NEW: The Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump's bid to rescind DACA. Chief Justice John Roberts delivers the 5-4 decision.

lyndawatersnewk

Lyn RT @ABC7NY: U.S. Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA

8rleann

Arlene👑 RT @abc13houston: U.S. Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News U.S. Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA


Crowd gathers to celebrate Supreme Court ruling on DACA in Southwest Detroit [Video]

Crowd gathers to celebrate Supreme Court ruling on DACA in Southwest Detroit

It is a ruling that impacts hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:09
DACA recipient says she jumped to her feet, screamed at news of Supreme Court decision [Video]

DACA recipient says she jumped to her feet, screamed at news of Supreme Court decision

Thursday's 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration's attempt to end the DACA program.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:51
Supreme Court rules against Trump administration's plan to end DACA [Video]

Supreme Court rules against Trump administration's plan to end DACA

The Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:58