Supreme Court Blocks Pres. Trump From Immediately Ending DACA
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday halted — at least temporarily — President Donald Trump's effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Crowd gathers to celebrate Supreme Court ruling on DACA in Southwest DetroitIt is a ruling that impacts hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.
DACA recipient says she jumped to her feet, screamed at news of Supreme Court decisionThursday's 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration's attempt to end the DACA program.
Supreme Court rules against Trump administration's plan to end DACAThe Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.