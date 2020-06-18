Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program
A stunning victory for Dreamers at the U.S. Supreme Court and the 5-4 ruling hands a stinging defeat to the White House; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Dallas Dreamer Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling On DACA: 'It Gives Us Hope'Dreamers in North Texas are calling Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision a victory, but say there's still more work to be done.
SWFL DACA recipient reacts to SCOTUS rulingA southwest Florida DACA recipient says SCOUTS' recent ruling on the program has him breathing a very temporary sigh of relief.
Supreme Court rules to preserve DACASays administration used faulty procedure to end program