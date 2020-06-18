Global  

Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program

Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program

A stunning victory for Dreamers at the U.S. Supreme Court and the 5-4 ruling hands a stinging defeat to the White House; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Supreme Court blocks Trump effort to wind down DACA program

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion for the court.
Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion for the court.
CBS News




Dallas Dreamer Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling On DACA: 'It Gives Us Hope' [Video]

Dallas Dreamer Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling On DACA: 'It Gives Us Hope'

Dreamers in North Texas are calling Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision a victory, but say there's still more work to be done.

SWFL DACA recipient reacts to SCOTUS ruling [Video]

SWFL DACA recipient reacts to SCOTUS ruling

A southwest Florida DACA recipient says SCOUTS' recent ruling on the program has him breathing a very temporary sigh of relief.

Supreme Court rules to preserve DACA [Video]

Supreme Court rules to preserve DACA

Says administration used faulty procedure to end program

