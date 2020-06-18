Local Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals recipients respond to the decision and how it'll affect the

Local Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals recipients respond to the decision and how it'll affect them in the future.

The u-s supreme court today blocked president trump's attempt to end deferred action for childhood arrivals.

Better known as daca..the obama-era program protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought here as children from being deported.

Fox 55's mallory beard talked to local dreamers about what the decision means to them.

The supreme court's decision today kept the american dream alive for felix martinez valencia.

Felixefinitely this keeps the dreams of many students and workers going and gives us hope that we can still do things the right way without worrying about what can happhe to us tomorrow.

Supreme court ruling will allow daca recipients to renew their membership in the program.

Giving them a future to look forward to as students and working members of the u-s society.susanna ruiz says daca provides an opportunity for children of immigrant parents like herself -- to flourish.

Nowing and having that protection that daca offers allows young students and young adults to apply to companies and seek employment and not feel like they need to work in the same places that our parents have been working.

Didn seem so promising when she moved to northeast indiana over two decades ago.susanna aca opens doors for immigrant children.

Where you think a door is closed because you e not from this country and people see you as an outsider.ead of latinos count steve corona says the ruling is just one step toward progress.

But he says more is needed to make permanent immigration change in the u-s.

Steve e need to have congress work on a more permanent solution to make sure there is absolutely no doub mind, that young people who may be here illegally according to the current laws can stay, pay whatever fine or penalty they have to pay, but that it part of an overall long term soluuiz says she believes the recent movement against racial injustice has made the supreme court take extra care when making decisions?now that the communities are unifying and comie together, they actually listening to what society wants and needs from our government.nd hopefully helps others understand its purpose all along.felix be ithout daca we wouln where at today.

The supreme court blocked the trump administration from from ending daca..but sources say this isn't the final rule and the president's administration could attempt to