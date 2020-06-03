Macon church continues COVID-19 testing, fewer people seeking test

Medical professionals say the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 is declining, but that isn’t stopping one Macon church.

Baldwin county has two new cases... with 433 total cases.

Numbers are updated daily at 3:00pm.

Macedonia baptist church in macon set up a drive-thru testing site this morning.

Field lab techs with m-a-j-l diagnostic laboratory said a month ago they would test anywhere from 150 to 300 people a day, and now, they say they are lucky to test 30 people a day.

Even though the turnout may be declining, youth minister belvin ware says continuing to test is important.

"well the thing about it is that it's all ministry.

It's all ministering to the community.

You know ministering is not just preaching the gospel, it's not just coming to church for a mid-week service, but it's about reaching the people and reaching the people holistically on whatever level they need to be reached on.

So what we are actually doing is, we are doing god's business."

If you missed today's testing event, there's