Desperados movie

Desperados movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend.

On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.

Directed by LP starring Nasim Pedrad, Lamorne Morris, Robbie Amell, Anna Camp, Sarah Burns, Heather Graham release date July 3, 2020 (on Netflix) Genre: Comedy, Romance