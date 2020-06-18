Fauci On US Anti-Science Bias: 'You Know, Science Is Truth'

US President Donald Trump has downplayed recent surges in COVID-19 cases in some states, and clearly wants to get Americans back to work.

But according to CNN, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, isn't on the same page.

Dr. Fauci joined the DHHS's podcast 'Learning Curve' to offer his expertise on the novel coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine development process.

He defended the stay-at-home orders and drew attention to anti-science bias in the United States in general, and the Trump administration in particular.

They just don't believe science and they don't believe authority.

That's unfortunate because, you know, science is truth.

It's amazing sometimes the denial there is.