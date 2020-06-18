Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci On US Anti-Science Bias: 'You Know, Science Is Truth'
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Fauci On US Anti-Science Bias: 'You Know, Science Is Truth'

Fauci On US Anti-Science Bias: 'You Know, Science Is Truth'

US President Donald Trump has downplayed recent surges in COVID-19 cases in some states, and clearly wants to get Americans back to work.

But according to CNN, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, isn't on the same page.

Dr. Fauci joined the DHHS's podcast 'Learning Curve' to offer his expertise on the novel coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine development process.

He defended the stay-at-home orders and drew attention to anti-science bias in the United States in general, and the Trump administration in particular.

They just don't believe science and they don't believe authority.

That's unfortunate because, you know, science is truth.

It's amazing sometimes the denial there is.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

EaleyGregory

Gregory Ealey RT @ryanstruyk: FAUCI: "One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science b… 5 seconds ago

janetlrupp

(((Janet L. Rupp))) RT @AnaCabrera: Dr. Fauci says "anti-science bias" is "one of the problems we face in the United States".... "and that's unfortunate beca… 7 seconds ago

KennaStevens1

Kenna Stevens RT @CountryOverPar5: Anthony Fauci warns of 'anti-science bias' being a problem in US - CNNPolitics https://t.co/TwqXOfjDZI 9 seconds ago

CBoann

AWitchcoming™️ is inevitable RT @brianstelter: Dr. Fauci diagnosing an American problem: "There is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are – for reasons t… 11 seconds ago

chicola_nola

Chica RT @RayN_Texas: A new study was published last week. It's findings showed that the shutdown prevented over 6 million cases of COVID19. I… 18 seconds ago