Longshoremen to Stop Work at Port of Oakland on Juneteenth in Solidarity With BLM Protesters Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 minutes ago Longshoremen to Stop Work at Port of Oakland on Juneteenth in Solidarity With BLM Protesters Many communities in the East Bay will be holding their first public Juneteenth celebrations Friday in the wake of the recent BLM protests. Da Lin reports. (6-18-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this