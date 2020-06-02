In response to erica.

Today newswatch 12's alicia rubin spoke with a local organization who is hosting a virtual juneteenth celebration tomorrow.

Alicia says: juneteenth is a day of rememberance and an opportunity for african-americans to honor their history and celebrate black culture -- its a major celebration that is celebrated throughout the nation but is still rarely mentioned is school cirriculums and is largely unknown to many americans.

Common ground conversations about race in america is looking to change that.

In 2019, emily and mike green launched a workshop for parents and educators called "how to talk to kids about race in america" -- the workshops recently transitioned online because of covid-19 but the conversations are still happening.

Emily says: "what's been beautiful is we have right now this season in our nation where it's a virtual opportunity that we're all coming together and learning together --butted-- i think that our nation has been triggered into a national conversation which is essential" tomorrow from 3 to 4-30 anyone can join in on a virtual event, designed to educate and engage people of all ages and backgrounds about juneteenth and the period of time that followed.

Emily says: "we're passionate about equipping parents and educators and citizens with context so that when there are things happening like right now in our nation we know how to explain them because it flows out of our own understanding" emily says it's never too early to talk to your kids about race and this event is created to help parents and community members navigate those conversations.

Emily says: "i invite people to just come and become learners there's so much of our history that we unfortunately just didn't learn and that's not our fault but now that we know there's swath of history that we didn't learn, we now get to learn" alicia says: you will need to register ahead of time for the juneteenth virtal event and