OSF holds virtual Juneteenth event

Alicia says: "normally osf said juneteenth celebration is packed full of shows and live entertainment but this year it's going all online" nats christina says: "the juneteenth celebration here at osf is always joyous it's always full of creativity and even though we're not the same seeing people live and in person it is no less creative in the content that we are bringing together and sharing" throughout the day today black osf artists have created and released content on all social media platforms, celebrating black life and the meaning of juneteenth.

Christina says: "that will continue throughout the day and it will be curated by black artists that have been a part of osf over the years" this year juneteenth is seeing more attention than in years past, with recent protests and demonstrations throughout the nation bringing racial injustice to the forefront.

Nats christina says: "i think juneteenth happens to fall for this year at a perfect time to be able to focus energies on learning about our history about sharing about our history about sharing and celebrating with one another and amplifying the lives of black folk" juneteenth has been refered to as 'the forgotten holiday', often times it's not acknowledged or celebrated by many americans.

Christina says: "juneteenth is important because it's a time to take a look at where we are today and to take actions towards what we want our tomorrow's to look like" nats the celebration will continue of osf's digital platforms throughout the evening.

