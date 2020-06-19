RS Polls 2020: Legislators arrive in state assemblies to vote

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India
MPs to physically attend Monsoon Session, both Houses to function from respective chambers: SourcesSecretary generals of both Houses of Parliament were asked on Saturday to make necessary arrangements for the upcoming Monsoon Session, which is likely to be..
IndiaTimes
ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel for 4th time in PMLA caseED sleuths began the fourth round of questioning of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his official residence here on Thursday in connection with the..
IndiaTimes
Standing committees of Parliament can hold discussions without quorum: Rajya Sabha Secretariat
IndiaTimes
No papers, 6 ft distance between members as Rajya Sabha sets out to hold committee meetings later this month
IndiaTimes
BJP national media head Anil Baluni to get bungalow currently occupied by Priyanka GandhiThe government has allotted a Lutyens' Delhi bungalow, currently occupied by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, to the BJP's national media head and Rajya Sabha..
IndiaTimes
Gujarat State in western India
Sonia Gandhi appoints Hardik Patel as working president of Congress' Gujarat unitHe had joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
DNA
Jewellery shop in Surat selling diamond-studded face masks worth lakhsA jewellery shop in Gujarat's Surat has come up with masks studded with diamonds that cost between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh.
DNA
Incessant rain causes water-logging in Gujarat's Bhuj
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Heavy rainfall floods Gujarat's Dwarka
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
Rajasthan State in Northern India
'Sad to see Sachin Pilot being sidelined by Congress': BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia backs 'erstwhile colleague'Notably, the situation in Rajasthan has eerie callbacks to the crisis in Madhya Pradesh Congress months ago.
DNA
Rahul Gandhi to salvage Rajasthan political crisis? Cong leader calls meeting with Sachin PilotMeanwhile, Pilot arrived in Delhi today for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources quoted by news agency IANS said on Sunday.
DNA
Power games in Rajasthan, Cong MLAs meet Ashok Gehlot to indicate supportSeveral ministers and MLAs visited CM Ashok Gehlot's home on Sunday, indicating support to him amid speculation over a widening rift with his deputy Sachin..
IndiaTimes
Jharkhand State in eastern India
Jharkhand CM Soren tests negative for COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Jharkhand HC directs govt to submit report on steps taken to fight Covid-19The Jharkhand high court on Friday directed the state government to submit a detailed report on steps taken by it in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
IndiaTimes
Furniture company donates 2000 beds for Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID centre
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:41Published
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren goes into home quarantineJharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for..
IndiaTimes
State Legislative Assembly (India) lower house (or only house) of the legislature of an Indian state, Delhi, or Puducherry
Fuel price hike: Samajhwadi Party workers protest in front of Vidhan Sabha
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Hema Malini dismisses rumours of ill health, says she's 'absolutely fine'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20Published
Ram Madhav, Jitendra Singh meet family of Wasim Bari in Bandipora
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:12Published
Madhya Pradesh State in central India
Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar arrested, was on run after Kanpur encounter: ASP Shahdol
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49Published
PM Modi inaugurates 750 MW Solar Project set up in MP's Rewa
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
Solar power is sure, pure and secure: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42Published
Bhopal Metropolis and state capital in Madhya Pradesh, India
Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
COVID-19: Bhopal's Badwale Mahadev Temple set up unique way for devotees to pour milk on 'Shivalinga'
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14Published
BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma appointed as protem speaker of Madhya PradeshEarlier on Thursday, twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor at..
DNA
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources