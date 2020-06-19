RS Polls 2020: Legislators arrive in state assemblies to vote

The legislators of Gujarat, Jharkhand and Rajasthan arrive at their assemblies to vote for Rajya Sabha Polls 2020.

In the first major poll amid COVID-19 state assemblies took precautionary measures to avoid any danger of coronavirus infection.

Body temperature was checked via artificial intelligence, legislators were seen warning face masks, and hand sanitization facility is also available for people in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, a bus carrying Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's arrived at Vidhan Sabha.

Madhya Pradesh's Congress legislators also departed for Assembly in Bhopal.