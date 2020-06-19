Seemingly dead seal takes a well deserved nap off the coast of Devon

A seal was spotted floating off the coast of Exmoor, north Devon on Wednesday (June 17).

The seal was lying motionless at the surface and was thought to be dead by kayakers before it sprung to life after its beauty sleep and darted off.

Nature enthusiast and kayaker, Rupert Kirkwood told Newsflare: "While kayaking along the Exmoor coast in North Devon, I came across this grey seal lying motionless at the surface.

I stopped because I thought the seal must actually be dead, although I hadn't noticed the stream of bubbles coming from its nose that you can see on the video.

"But then it woke up and departed the scene at speed.

Raised pulse rates all round!" he continued.