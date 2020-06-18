Indian politician and supporters deface billboard advertising Chinese products in Bihar

A politician and his supporters took to the streets of Patna in Bihar, India on Thursday (June 18) and defaced a billboard advertising Chinese products.

Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav climbed inside an excavator bucket along with his supporters to deface the billboard advertising Chinese smartphones.

Yadav and his supporters used black paint to write "Boycott China" and "No Chinese products." Yadav also announced financial assistance for the families of soldiers from Bihar who were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh.

On June 17, the politician visited several shops in the city appealing to shopkeepers to not sell Chinese products.

The violent clashes on June 15 led to the death of 20 soldiers.

It was also reported that the Chinese army suffered 35 casualties.