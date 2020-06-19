Elon Musk dismisses threesome affair reports with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne
Elon Musk has dismissed reports of a threesome affair with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne
Tesla Workers Claimed They Were Fired For Choosing Not To Work During PandemicDuring the coronavirus pandemic, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told workers to “not feel obligated to come to work.” According to Business Insider, two workers were terminated after they chose to take his..
Tesla Digs Deeper Into California With New Battery FacilityTesla and its founder Elon Musk are walking back threats to move out of California with plans to build a new battery making facility in the sunshine state.
Tesla Delays 'Battery Day'Elon Musk announces the delay of Tesla's Battery Day' over coronavirus and social distancing concerns. The electric car maker is preparing to debut its million-mile battery.