Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Night of protests
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Night of protests
comments hurt june 18 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Straight night of protests in downtown lexington...protest ers say they're still hurt by racist comments shouted yesterday more than a dozen times during public comment on an urban county council zoom call.

People claiming to be lexingtonians got on anonymously and shouted threats and the n-word.

At today's council meeting...public comment was suspended.

The mayor also announced the city's law and tech departments will try to find ways to allow public comment again via zoom...with the ability to verify callers first.

A smaller group of protesters were out tonight.

They say the comments yesterday were tough to hear...but brought a much needed wake up call for the city.

### ots image:left proclamation signed juneteenth andy beshear proclaimation.png governor andy beshear has signed a proclamation .... recognizing juneteenth in kentucky.

The holiday is celebrated in communities across the country every year on june 19th.

Governor beshear signed the proclamation today, during his daily briefing in frankfoft.

Many african americans have celebrated juneteenth for years... marking the day on june 19..in 18-65... when union soldiers arrived on the island of galveston, texas... and from a balcony..

Told slaves that the civil war over..

And that slaves were free.

The soldiers arrived two and a half years after president lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation... ending slavery in the confederate states.

"during these times, again we have heard, voice and we have seen the frustration of hundreds of years, of raminifications of slavery, discrimination of jim crow, segregation, i think its more and more important that we remind everybody, everybody of this dark chapter in our history, and that it's impacts, continue to linger and that we celebrate, the dates that least portions of it ended.

Beshear says during the next general assembly, he will ask the legislature to make juneteenth, an official state holiday.

'before' governor beshear signed the juneteenth proclamation for the state... the mayor of midway... in woodford county..

Signed an executive order... making juneteenth the official holiday in that city.

The order closes city hall and allows paid time off for city employees.

According to midway mayor grayson vandegrift.... the move is a way to honor african- americans and to bring people together for more than just a conversation about equality "we need to celebrate this holiday and as we do it, observe what it means and then talk about the lengths we have to go because we've got a long way to go in this fight for equal justice under law."

Vandergrift cites the recent deaths of breonna taylor and george floyd as the need for change.

Fs img txt bullets:no tomorrow in lexington cooperation lexington, wild fig healing collective, juneteenth ... in lexington..tomorr ow night...everyone is invited to attend the annual juneteenth jubilee...at the african-american cemetery, on 7th street.

The event starts at seven.

And then... a little later...in downtown lexington..

A juneteenth communal healing drum circle... will be held at 8:30... at cheapside pavilion, on main street.

Weather animationoverview: heat



Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin State Senator Says He Was ‘Punched/Kicked’ During a Violent Night of Protests in Madison


TIME - Published

Multiple arrests as protests continue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multiple arrests were made while demonstrators gathered outside the Justice...
Seattle Times - Published

Man arrested in police station arson head back to Minnesota

A Minnesota man arrested in Colorado on suspicion of setting some of the fires that destroyed a...
Denver Post - Published



Tweets about this

1SnoozyQ

SnoozyQ RT @benwikler: @GovEvers If you’re learning about what happened in Madison last night from national news accounts, it’s also helpful to rea… 17 seconds ago

rayxxox

ray RT @clarissajanlim: I spoke to Breonna Taylor's family, who, 3 months after she was killed by police at home, is still waiting for answers… 42 seconds ago

Delorasvi

Deloras Vind RT @jeff_dahdah: .@GovEvers officially activates the National Guard to support Madison and Dane County law enforcement in response to last… 45 seconds ago

sp00kyshu

கிழவி RT @UDHCMH: Last night’s attacks by the CPD on the citizens of Columbus took an ominous new turn. Leaders of the protests were singled out… 3 minutes ago

Romey_Mainzgirl

Sunshyn29 RT @620wtmj: A statement regarding last night's protests in Madison from US Senator Tammy Baldwin: 4 minutes ago

lulupink12

PinkViolet Anarchy in Wisconsin and Gov. Tony Evers deployed the National Guard after a night of protests led to the toppling… https://t.co/Wsp8ZJ94Hx 4 minutes ago

dlovesed

Diana Hersom RT @NPR: Jimmy Kimmel is apologizing for previously doing blackface in sketches, after videos have been circulating online in recent weeks.… 5 minutes ago

MateenStewart

Mateen Stewart RT @TheL8NightShow: Ep 116 is up with ⁦@MateenStewart⁩! We talked about the protests, mascots, and dealing with genuinely nice people. Enjo… 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Mayor Will Shut Down Cop Free Zone [Video]

Seattle Mayor Will Shut Down Cop Free Zone

On Monday, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said the police were to reestablish a presence in the area known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The CHAZ was set up in the wake of protests surrounding the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:25Published
Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby [Video]

Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby

Business Insider The US Secret Service asked reporters to leave the White House on Monday night, according to CNN. CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that no reason was provided. Reporters were asked to leave..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel' [Video]

Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel'

During his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said "we will never kneel" during the National Anthem or the flag.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published