Straight night of protests in downtown lexington...protest ers say they're still hurt by racist comments shouted yesterday more than a dozen times during public comment on an urban county council zoom call.

People claiming to be lexingtonians got on anonymously and shouted threats and the n-word.

At today's council meeting...public comment was suspended.

The mayor also announced the city's law and tech departments will try to find ways to allow public comment again via zoom...with the ability to verify callers first.

A smaller group of protesters were out tonight.

They say the comments yesterday were tough to hear...but brought a much needed wake up call for the city.

governor andy beshear has signed a proclamation .... recognizing juneteenth in kentucky.

The holiday is celebrated in communities across the country every year on june 19th.

Governor beshear signed the proclamation today, during his daily briefing in frankfoft.

Many african americans have celebrated juneteenth for years... marking the day on june 19..in 18-65... when union soldiers arrived on the island of galveston, texas... and from a balcony..

Told slaves that the civil war over..

And that slaves were free.

The soldiers arrived two and a half years after president lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation... ending slavery in the confederate states.

"during these times, again we have heard, voice and we have seen the frustration of hundreds of years, of raminifications of slavery, discrimination of jim crow, segregation, i think its more and more important that we remind everybody, everybody of this dark chapter in our history, and that it's impacts, continue to linger and that we celebrate, the dates that least portions of it ended.

Beshear says during the next general assembly, he will ask the legislature to make juneteenth, an official state holiday.

'before' governor beshear signed the juneteenth proclamation for the state... the mayor of midway... in woodford county..

Signed an executive order... making juneteenth the official holiday in that city.

The order closes city hall and allows paid time off for city employees.

According to midway mayor grayson vandegrift.... the move is a way to honor african- americans and to bring people together for more than just a conversation about equality "we need to celebrate this holiday and as we do it, observe what it means and then talk about the lengths we have to go because we've got a long way to go in this fight for equal justice under law."

Vandergrift cites the recent deaths of breonna taylor and george floyd as the need for change.

tomorrow in lexington cooperation lexington, wild fig healing collective, juneteenth ... in lexington..tomorr ow night...everyone is invited to attend the annual juneteenth jubilee...at the african-american cemetery, on 7th street.

The event starts at seven.

And then... a little later...in downtown lexington..

A juneteenth communal healing drum circle... will be held at 8:30... at cheapside pavilion, on main street.

