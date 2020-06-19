Labor Council Rally Tomorrow

Waxel has the morning off.

In less than 48 hours, protesters will gather at big spring park for a rally and march this comes after huntsville police chief mark mcmurray explained to the city council last night why his department used tear gas and bean bag rounds to disperse protesters earlier this month.

Waay31s sierra phillips spoke with organizers of tomorrow's protest who explained their plan to keep the rally peaceful, sierra?

The president and treasurer of the north alabama area labor council tell me right now, they are working on a plan make sure their event remains safe and peaceful.

Langford- "we want a peaceful protest, we don't want to intervene with the police at all, we're trying to do our job and let them do their job.

We won't go to the situation that happened last time."

I asked what changes they'd like to see from police when it comes to handling protests.

They told me they mostly want better communication.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news.

Thanks sierra.

Speaking of better communication -- we are learning more about the special-called city council meeting last night, to discuss police procedure when it came to the way the department handled protests in downtown earlier this month.

Chief mark mcmurray stood in front of the council for 3 hours-- thoroughly going through what happened both in the days before and during the june 3rd protest.

He said he wanted to give clarity to council members and the audience on why law enforcement used