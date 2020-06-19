High Ranking Black Woman In Trump Administration Resigns

On Thursday, Mary Elizabeth Taylor resigned from her role as assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs.

Taylor, one of the highest ranking Black officials in the Trump administration, gave her resignation letter to Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Taylor cited President Trump's response to rising racial tensions as a reason for her resignation.

According to Business Insider, in her letter to Pompeo she wrote, "The President's comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and Black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions." Taylor, a lifelong Republican, worked for Trump since he took office in January 2017.

She'd previously worked with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

She added, "Moments of upheaval can change you, shift the trajectory of your life, and mold your character."