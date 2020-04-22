Daily Punch - Motion poster of 'Suicide or Murder' out, Kangana Ranaut makes shocking revelations about Javed Akhtar
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Daily Punch - Motion poster of 'Suicide or Murder' out, Kangana Ranaut makes shocking revelations about Javed Akhtar
Ajay Devgn dons the hat of an action director for his upcoming project Bhuj: The Pride of India and Filmmaker Vijay Shekhar Gupta shares the motion poster of his next film which will be inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's life