Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bus From ‘Into the Wild’ Airlifted Out of Alaskan Forest Amid Safety Concerns
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Bus From ‘Into the Wild’ Airlifted Out of Alaskan Forest Amid Safety Concerns

Bus From ‘Into the Wild’ Airlifted Out of Alaskan Forest Amid Safety Concerns

The abandoned bus made famous by the book and film “Into the Wild” has been relocated out of safety concerns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail [Video]

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail

Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Bus from Into The Wild removed after safety concerns [Video]

Bus from Into The Wild removed after safety concerns

An abandoned bus in the Alaskan wilderness, popularised by the book Into The Wild and the film of the same name, was removed on Thursday. The decision was taken due to public safety concerns, Alaska..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Baby orangutan cries after being rescued [Video]

Baby orangutan cries after being rescued

This is the moment a baby orangutan cried as he was rescued from being kept in a cage  - for three months. The young ape, named Batis, was held by a man who claimed he found him on the edge..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published