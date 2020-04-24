Bus From ‘Into the Wild’ Airlifted Out of Alaskan Forest Amid Safety Concerns Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published 3 minutes ago Bus From ‘Into the Wild’ Airlifted Out of Alaskan Forest Amid Safety Concerns The abandoned bus made famous by the book and film “Into the Wild” has been relocated out of safety concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail



Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 4 hours ago Bus from Into The Wild removed after safety concerns



An abandoned bus in the Alaskan wilderness, popularised by the book Into The Wild and the film of the same name, was removed on Thursday. The decision was taken due to public safety concerns, Alaska.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 8 hours ago Baby orangutan cries after being rescued



This is the moment a baby orangutan cried as he was rescued from being kept in a cage - for three months. The young ape, named Batis, was held by a man who claimed he found him on the edge.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published on April 24, 2020