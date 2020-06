Woman gang-raped in bus on way to GautamBuddha Nagar from Pratapgarh, 1 arrested



A woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving bus that was going from Pratapgarh to GautamBuddha Nagar on June 17. While speaking to ANI, a police official said, "A case has been registered and one of..

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published 2 days ago