Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police ID Woman In Racist Tirade
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Police ID Woman In Racist Tirade

Police ID Woman In Racist Tirade

Police reports have been filed in each incident, and the woman was later identified by Torrance Police Department as 56-year-old Lena Hernandez of Long Beach.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police ID Woman In Racist Tirade; Hundreds Descend On Torrance Park For Workout Protest [Video]

Police ID Woman In Racist Tirade; Hundreds Descend On Torrance Park For Workout Protest

Hundreds of people descended on the park Friday to take a stand against racism.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:17Published
Victim Says White Woman Who Unleashed Racist Tirade Against Asian Woman In Torrance Has History Of Verbal, Physical Assault [Video]

Victim Says White Woman Who Unleashed Racist Tirade Against Asian Woman In Torrance Has History Of Verbal, Physical Assault

After seeing the video of a racist rant against an Asian woman exercising at a Torrance Park, a Torrance resident says she was also a victim of a verbal and physical assault by the same woman at a..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:41Published
Caught on camera: Woman targeted by racist rant at California park [Video]

Caught on camera: Woman targeted by racist rant at California park

A California woman said she was working out at a park when another woman became enraged and unleashed a racist tirade.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:01Published