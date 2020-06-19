|
Americans Celebrate Juneteenth, A Holiday Growing In Popularity
Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 01:20s - Published
June 19th, 1865, is the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free.
Now it is growing in popularity as a national holiday.
