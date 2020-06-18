Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rio And Kate Ferdinand's First Baby
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Rio And Kate Ferdinand's First Baby
Here's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they are expecting their first child

Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they are expecting their first child They couple married in 2019, with Kate becoming step-mother to Rio's three children, shared their...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Inside Kate and Rio Ferdinand’s gorgeous Kent home as they announce pregnancy

Inside Kate and Rio Ferdinand’s gorgeous Kent home as they announce pregnancy The former TOWIE star and footballer live in Bromley and are now expecting their first baby together
Thanet Gazette - Published



Tweets about this

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they are expecting their first child together https://t.co/4nn6grjW65 10 hours ago

OK_Magazine

OK! Magazine Kate Ferdinand cleverly hid her baby bump for months before announcing she's pregnant with first child https://t.co/mgHbsT16Z2 10 hours ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun Moment Rio & Kate Ferdinand announce they're expecting first child together to kids https://t.co/zsbkPewd0q https://t.co/jmfcb4u7ij 11 hours ago

TheSunShowbiz

The Sun Showbiz Rio and Kate Ferdinand expecting first child together https://t.co/KuPl1u06XA 12 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they are expecting their first child together https://t.co/bSMBJ3zJzz 12 hours ago

MissionUnpossi1

Mission Unpossible RT @Independent: Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they are expecting their first child together https://t.co/2mz7rpgMyB 12 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they are expecting their first child together https://t.co/2mz7rpgMyB 13 hours ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they are expecting their first child together https://t.co/9x0GNZjiU1 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Family of six!: Rio and Kate Ferdinand expecting first child together [Video]

Family of six!: Rio and Kate Ferdinand expecting first child together

Family of six! Rio and Kate Ferdinand expecting first child together The former football pro and his wife have revealed they are set to welcome their first child together, who will join the family..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published
Family of six! Rio and Kate Ferdinand expecting first child together [Video]

Family of six! Rio and Kate Ferdinand expecting first child together

Rio and Kate Ferdinand are expecting their first child together, who will make their home a family of six, including Rio's three children with his late wife Rebecca.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:05Published