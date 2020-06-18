In Final Coronavirus Daily Briefing, Cuomo Says Experts Approve Phase 2 Reopening In NYC; 'From Worst To First'
With New York City on the verge of Phase 2 reopening, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo on Friday gave his final daily address of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Maria Rivas-McMillan RT @CBSNews: In his final daily coronavirus briefing, New York Gov. Cuomo says he was inspired by the state’s response to the pandemic: “We… 25 seconds ago
Phoenix Capital 🔥 Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds his final daily press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak 6 minutes ago
Zeeshan Shah RT @ABC7NY: LAST CUOMO UPDATE: Cuomo was reflective and, at times, emotional during his final coronavirus news briefing. https://t.co/Z5TTX… 15 minutes ago
Sheila Shin RT @politico: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his final regular daily briefing on the coronavirus Friday https://t.co/gpQfCRrVkU 33 minutes ago
Naft Aline RT @cspan: .@NYGovCuomo concludes his final daily coronavirus briefing: "Our better angels are stronger than our demons and sometimes we ju… 36 minutes ago
Gov. Cuomo: State Experts Approve Phase 2 Reopening In NYCWith New York City on the verge of Phase 2 reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday gave his final daily address of the coronavirus pandemic.
New York City On Pace For Phase 2 Monday, Allowing Restaurants To Reopen With Outdoor DiningNew York City is on track for Phase 2 reopening next week, the mayor said Thursday. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 18, 2020The governor discusses Phase 2 of New York City's reopening and the coronavirus infection data from around the state.