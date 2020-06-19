Staten Island Families, Borough Leaders Commemorate Juneteenth With City’s 2nd Black Lives Matter Street Mural
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:00s - Published
5 minutes ago
Staten Island Families, Borough Leaders Commemorate Juneteenth With City’s 2nd Black Lives Matter Street Mural
Families, borough leaders and Mayor Bill de Blasio commemorated Juneteeth by painting “Black Lives Matter” in big, bold letters on Richmond Terrace.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
GM to Recognize Juneteenth and Honor George Floyd General Motors will observe Juneteenth with moments of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:19 Published 9 minutes ago
Juneteenth Gets New Found Support Amid Calls for Racial Equality Amid calls for social and racial equality in the U.S., Juneteenth, a holiday marking the date enslaved Blacks in Texas were informed of their freedom, gets reinvigorated support. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 03:23 Published 11 minutes ago