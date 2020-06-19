Global  

Staten Island Families, Borough Leaders Commemorate Juneteenth With City’s 2nd Black Lives Matter Street Mural
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Families, borough leaders and Mayor Bill de Blasio commemorated Juneteeth by painting “Black Lives Matter” in big, bold letters on Richmond Terrace.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

