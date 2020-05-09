Three Suspects Linked To A Crime Spree In Colorado Springs Have Been Arrested, One Suspect Remains At Large
Police are looking for one more suspect linked to a crime spree in Colorado Springs.
14-Year-Old Sentenced In Tessa Majors Stabbing DeathIt was sentencing day for one of three suspects in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
Pervert with a flip-flop fetish caught with 126 stolen pairs that he made love toA pervert with a flip-flop fetish was arrested after stealing more than 100 pairs from nearby homes that he then made love to.
Theerapat Klaiya, 24, was detained after dozens of complaints from..
Friends still hopeful for justice in Aurora shooting that killed Good SamaritanIt’s been a little more than three years, and the trail of whoever killed an Aurora bartender has gone cold. Friends of Kelly Acosta are still holding out hope that reward money will turn the tables..