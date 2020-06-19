Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook ready for Belmont States bets

Tomorrow in a stride towards normalcy, a major event in the sports world is taking place and bets are once again being placed.

Three months ago, sports came to a halt and along with it sports betting.

- 10 horses are entered for - tomorrow's race with the- favorite- being number 8, tiz the law.- in an attmept to avoid big- crowds and long lines, advanced- wagering for the belmont stakes- opened today at the - sportsbook.

Bets are still- allowed to be placed on - saturday as well.

- while the betting menu has been- limited, people have- found other events such as- m-m-a, nascar, boxing, golf, an- even korean baseball to bet on.- sportsbook manager brad - - - - carpenter hopes regular sports- come back soon though.- - brad carpenter, sportsbook- manager:- "a lot of people are just - frustrated about not being able- to bet.

I get phone calls all - day - asking when certain leagues are- going to open and we're kinda i- - - - the same bopat as everyone else- we're watching the news - everyday, following the twitter- feeds of all- the leagues and see when they'r- supposed to open.

So hopefully- end of next - month some nba and nhl and who- knows, maybe major league - - - - baseball