India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases

Military choppers and fighter jets were spotted in Ladakh's Leh.

The activity assumes significance after the violent clash in Galwan Valley.

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria was on a two-day visit to Leh and Srinagar airbases .

He was in Leh on June 17 and then went to the Srinagar airbase on June 18.

Meanwhile, IAF moved Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage 2000 & Jaguar fighter to advanced positions.

