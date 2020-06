The OK Supreme Court Unanimously Rejected Required Mask Wearing At Trump Rally

On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously rejected a major move to protect it's people.

It was a bid to require attendees of Trump's Saturday rally to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"It is not the duty of this Court to fashion rules or regulations where none exist," the court wrote.

The ruling follows warnings from health experts who fear the rally could be a "superspreader" event.