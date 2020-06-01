Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bike delivery service rolls into high gear amid pandemic
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Bike delivery service rolls into high gear amid pandemic

Bike delivery service rolls into high gear amid pandemic

While most of us have been staying at home opting for delivery, messengers at Maritime Bicycle Courier are riding the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic."That's our core intention as a bicycle courier business," said Langdon Taguiped, co-owner of Maritime Bicycle Courier.

"We service the community.

Whether it's food, there are some people that have us go get their dry cleaning or we deliver flowers."Taguiped and his business partner, Bud Abille, are both former competitive cyclists.

The duo launched the Long Beach, CA delivery service in 2014, but it wasn't long before they said corporate delivery services drove away business."The big corporate car delivery services, they came in with huge marketin...

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Watch full episodes of Secretly Awesome online at ABC.

Stream Bike delivery service rolls into high gear amid pandemic instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

High demand for bikes during pandemic [Video]

High demand for bikes during pandemic

One sector of the economy skyrocketted when the pandemic hit - the bike industry. If you're in the market for a new 2-wheeler, it may be months before you can get one now.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:19Published
Teens start free grocery delivery service [Video]

Teens start free grocery delivery service

Four high school friends from Pearland, Texas, are using their time in quarantine to help neighbors in need! When the pandemic started, Nikil Vijayan, Ahmed Alcassab, Viren Govin, and Savindu..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:03Published