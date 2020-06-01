Bike delivery service rolls into high gear amid pandemic

While most of us have been staying at home opting for delivery, messengers at Maritime Bicycle Courier are riding the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic."That's our core intention as a bicycle courier business," said Langdon Taguiped, co-owner of Maritime Bicycle Courier.

"We service the community.

Whether it's food, there are some people that have us go get their dry cleaning or we deliver flowers."Taguiped and his business partner, Bud Abille, are both former competitive cyclists.

The duo launched the Long Beach, CA delivery service in 2014, but it wasn't long before they said corporate delivery services drove away business."The big corporate car delivery services, they came in with huge marketin...