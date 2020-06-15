Bhumi Pednekar pens a note for Sushant Singh Rajput
Bhumi Pednekar says her "Sonchiriya" co-star Sushant Singh Rajput was a "supernova", in a post on Friday.
Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieuSushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in Ganga by his family members. The actor's father KK Singh and sister Shweta Singh Kirti bid him a tearful adieu. The rest of the rituals will be done at..
Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed at Mumbai's Vile Parle CrematoriumThe last rites of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took place in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no suicide note has been..
Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains taken to crematoriumThe mortal remains of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was taken to crematorium in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no..