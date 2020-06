'My labourer friends, country understands your emotions and needs': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' said, "My labourer friends, the country understands your emotions and your needs.

'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' starting from Khagaria, Bihar is a major tool to fulfil this need and emotion," said PM Modi.

Narendra Modi made this statement while addressing a virtual conferencing after launching 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' scheme.