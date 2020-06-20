Nehru Planetarium director shares safer ways to watch solar eclipse, busts myths

Ahead of solar eclipse, Director of Nehru Planetarium Dr N Rathnasree not only broke myths but also informed safer methods to watch eclipse from home.

"When such solar eclipses occur people visit nearby planetarium to watch it.

But this time due to lockdown, public viewing won't be possible.

Web cast will be done keeping it in mind.

If you want to watch it from your home premises, you should not watch it directly.

Safe solar filters can be used but even for a limited time.

Take a cardboard and cut a half-nail like hole in it, cut it in triangle or square shape, keep it in sunlight and you'll be able to see the shadow, slowly lift the cardboard and you'll be able to see the solar eclipse through it," said Dr N.

Rathnasree.

Busting the myths related to solar eclipse, she further added, "Only thing with solar eclipse is that it should not be watched directly, you might lose your eye sight.

Otherwise there is nothing that should be kept in mind.

There is no rule that you should not take bath or avoid eating some food." 'Ring of fire', the annual eclipse is set to take place on June 21.