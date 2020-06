On being asked if steps will be taken for extradition of Tahawwur Rana, who was 26/11 terror attack plotter and was arrested in Los Angeles , Home Minister of Maharashtra , Anil Deshmukh said that the state government will speak to senior police officials and the Centre to take further steps.

