Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 fun things to do for Father's Day
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 03:04s - Published
5 fun things to do for Father's Day
It's Father's Day weekend so here are some ideas to tell day you love him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Father's Day 2020: 5 ways you can make the day special for your Pa!

Here's a guide to some of the most fun things to do with your dad this weekend and give him a...
DNA - Published

Google Father’s Day sale discounts Nest speakers, Chromecast, more from $29

Ahead of Father’s Day, a collection of Google smart home speakers, streaming media players, and...
9to5Toys - Published



Tweets about this

giljilgil

hilyana⁷ i feel like things will be somehow better when you're here :(( i miss you so so bad papa. you will always be my fir… https://t.co/VNnq8Ka081 14 seconds ago

am_arost

AMA There is zero chance it’s a coincidence that all I want to do on the 8th anniversary of my father’s death is grill things. Miss you, dad! 18 seconds ago

JennyLouiseBe

Jenny Lou BETH @zoramag This is beautiful “Before he left this earth, my father taught me how to give and how to receive love. And… https://t.co/HJCvmcofmn 1 minute ago

liganjim

jmlgn father's day today and i realized that there were lots of things my dad missed out on. never witnessed me move up f… https://t.co/VvJGJAx5xx 2 minutes ago

HoydenA

hoyden_says it all RT @ice_lordd: @Mikel_Jollett @StephenKing My Father when seeing things like the Magats used to say "It's hard to tell what colour the outs… 2 minutes ago

Evesorich

Eve chinne🇧🇷🇹🇹🇦🇬🇰🇳🇧🇧🇻🇨🇬🇧🇵🇸🇬🇾 RT @KelvinOssai: Before opening up to your partner about your past, check their level of maturity and ability to handle things.. some na mu… 2 minutes ago

arunabhalahiri

Arunabha Lahiri RT @kishanreddybjp: Things haven't changed even after @RahulGandhi entered fifties! Even a broken clock gets it right twice a day, but Sha… 2 minutes ago

thewittysmitty

Keith Smith Happy Father's Day to me! These are still the two best things I've ever done or ever will do. https://t.co/C0LoItFtHQ 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Father's Day! [Video]

Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day is this Sunday and we want to wish all the dads out there a happy Father's Day. Make sure to give the dad in your life a big hug and let him know you love him.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:53Published
Dads can ride the High Roller for free Sunday [Video]

Dads can ride the High Roller for free Sunday

If you still don't know what to get dad for Father's Day, you can take him to the Linq. Dads get a free ride on the High Roller on Sunday when you buy at least one ticket.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published
The Ultimate Sports Fan Gift Package [Video]

The Ultimate Sports Fan Gift Package

Still looking for that perfect sports lover Father’s Day gift? Author Rich Wolfe has you covered! He joins us to share his special connection to the Milwaukee Brewers’ Manager and his book “Craig..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:17Published