Renee's Bridal Kentucky Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 week ago Renee's Bridal Kentucky Renee's Bridal Takeover is coming back for a second season after a very successful season one! ABC 36's Amber Freeman, talks to Renee about what we can expect! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Out there that we do hav some of really nice weighted ... c1 3 amber: i am so excited to be here today. I'm with renee of renee's bridal shop. You know her because she is part of the abc 36 family now with your massive show, renee's bridal takeover. Thank you so much for having us here. Renee: amber, thank you for being here, and we are so blessed that you got to come and visit our store today. Amber: it's beautiful. You know i like pretty things- renee: you are. Amber: and i could talk these dresses all day with you, and they're all yours, and when i walked in, i was like, "ah! So, so, so pretty." Renee: thank you. Amber: and it makes sense because everything in your show was just so well put together. Renee: aww! Amber: everything was so perfect. Last season's bride was so happy, so much so that we're doing a season two. Renee: we are! Season two. Can you believe it? Amber: i can, because it was a huge hit. Renee: thank you. It was so much fun, so much love, all wrapped up into 10 episodes, and so we just decided we needed to do it again. Amber: absolutely. All right, so what can we expect for season two? I know the world has changed. Renee: oh my. Amber: your world, i can't even imagine. Renee: well, the bridal world has certainly changed since covid, and a lot of times that guest list has been cut in half or thirds or sometimes, in some brides' cases, even less. So season two is all about what you can do in the wedding to make it a wonderful event so that it's md special. Amber: because we doall of this! Renee: covid does . Amberd you found a wonderouple for seat simhem. Amber: you went through a spe i did. We hit off a campaigabout three. Let fa was amazing. Amber: ah, so thise it. Amber: renee, you becythinga tv show. Was it wso much more. And you guys have rful family ar partnering we decided to do seao again saturday! Renee: saturday, yes? Renee: okay. Thet shownd with season one, everyone what about your weddingber: yes. Renee: just a littis about me and my wonderful husband reminiscing our big day. Amber: which is so important because you put so much of yourself into your dresses. Renee: yes. Amber: and into each event. Renee: yes. Amber: it's important that we know all of this. Renee: absolutely. And i did that for my wedding. Why did i have red roses? Why did i choose the lace in my wedding gown? There are all reasons. Why did i choose the food for our reception? All reasons that connect back to my heart. And we certainly let everyone in on those secrets. Amber: and then your bride's going to use those secrets throughout the season, i'm guessing. Renee: i hope so. Amber: to make her event huge. Renee: absolutely. Amber: what are you most excited about everyone seeing? Renee: oh! For all of season two. Amber: well, i mean, you don't have to give us all of the details, but maybe a hint. Renee: yes. I think i'm really excited on how that a bride, or if someone's out there planning a special event or their special day, can still have their day. You will see that implemented through every episode, seeing how the vendors work around covid to allow the dreams to still come true. Amber: and that's going to be so interesting to watch. I think you're going to inspire so many couples- renee: i hope so- amber: who are hesitant or going through the process themselves. It all kicks off saturday. How do we catch the first episode? Renee: oh my goodness. Abc, channel 36, 7:00 saturday night. Amber: yay! We're so excited. And if any brides out there want to come in and check out your shop, where are you located? Renee: i'm located in the wonderful town of mount sterling. Amber: but we always have fun together. Thank you so much- renee: thank you, amber- amber: for having us in here, and thank you for doing a season two. We're so excited. Renee: thank you for having me. Amber: all kicks off tomorrow. Check it out. All the details are also on our website. It's going to be a fun ride. Of course, we're going to catch up with renee throughout the season. For now, stay with us. We'll be right back. No read, do not us the sound welcome back. Let's get to your gdk





