Six Of Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Tulsa

US President Donald J.

Trump is set to hold his first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.

The event has attracted controversy, as Tulsa is a novel coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot, and the rally will not require participants to wear masks.

Health experts have warned sitting indoors, in close quarters, where people are shouting and cheering, is risky behavior.

Rally attendees are to be given temperature checks before going through security, then given wristbands, facemasks, and hand sanitizer.

According to CNN, six Trump campaign staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented.

Tim Murtagh Communications Director, Trump campaign