Several Trump Campaign Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:56s
The president took off from Joint Base Andrews a little over two hours ago to head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Omar Villafranca reports (1:56).

WCCO 4 News At 5 - June 20, 2020

Six Of Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Tulsa [Video]

Six Of Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Tulsa

US President Donald J. Trump is set to hold his first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night. The event has attracted controversy, as Tulsa is a novel coronavirus..

Mike Pence Chooses To Keep Distance From Trump After His Spokeswoman Tests Positive [Video]

Mike Pence Chooses To Keep Distance From Trump After His Spokeswoman Tests Positive

The White House said Vice President Mike Pence will “keep his distance for a few days” from President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, the news comes after one of his top staffers..

