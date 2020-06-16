Global  

trumps hold a rally in one the nation's coronavirus hotspots
Tracie potts has the story.

:00 :31 coronavirus is growing in 23 states, including arizona where president trump visits the border and holds an indoor rally today.

Two campaign staffers who attended saturday's rally have since tested positive... (sot: president donald trump/ no super :16-:19) "i said to my people, 'slow the testing down please!'" the white house says that was a joke, though the president told cbn he prefers less testing.

(sot: president donald trump/ no super :25-:30) "instead of doing 25 million tests, let's say we did 10 million tests, we'd look like we're doing much better."

(sot: senate minority leader chuck schumer/ (d) new york :31-:35) "who thinks like that?

In the time of a raging pandemic?"

Democrats are asking why 14 billion dollars set aside for testing and contract tracing hasn't been spent.

(sot: senate minority leader chuck schumer/ (d) new york :43-:45) "what the heck is going on?"

Federal health experts give congress an update today: dr. anthony fauci of nih, the heads of the cdc, fda and the assistant health secretary in charge of testing.

In advance testimony, all four insist the pandemic isn't going away soon, and could get worse this fall with flu season.



Coronavirus latest: Global cases top 9 million

A record daily increase in cases was propelled by a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil, the US...
One Premier League player or staff member positive for coronavirus after latest tests

Just one positive result has emerged from the latest round of coronavirus testing ahead of the full...
Beijing coronavirus outbreak: travel restricted to tackle 'extremely severe' situation

Beijing coronavirus outbreak: travel restricted to tackle 'extremely severe' situation Restrictions on travel to and from China capital brought in as neighbourhoods sealed off and venues...
