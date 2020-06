CM Jai Ram Thakur appeals citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day at their homes

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur appealed citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day with their families at their homes.

In a video message, Thakur said, "Prime Minister started this initiative 5 years ago, and since then we are celebrating International Yoga Day.

I will appeal everyone to celebrate International Yoga Day with their families at their homes tomorrow in view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak."