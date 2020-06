Hundreds Gather at Glastonbury Tor For Summer Solstice Celebrations Despite Social Distancing Restrictions Still in Place

Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Somerset, UK.

20th June, 2020.

Hundreds gather on Glastonbury Tor to take part in early celebrations of the Summer Solstice.

With lockdown restrictions still in place little of no social distancing is being observed despite the 2m rule still in place.