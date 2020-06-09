Global  

Coventry celebrate League One title
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Coventry celebrate League One title

Coventry celebrate League One title

Coventry City lift the League One trophy behind closed doors at their training complex, after the season was ended early and they were declared champions.

Interview clips with manager Mark Robins and captain Liam Kelly.

