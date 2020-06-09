Coventry celebrate League One title
Coventry City lift the League One trophy behind closed doors at their training complex, after the season was ended early and they were declared champions.
Interview clips with manager Mark Robins and captain Liam Kelly.
Vanda Gibbons RT @HeartMidsNews: A banner plane's been travelling round Coventry and Warwickshire to celebrate @Coventry_City's League One title win. The… 2 minutes ago
Capital Midlands News A banner plane's been travelling round Coventry and Warwickshire to celebrate @Coventry_City's League One title win… https://t.co/urBjJmUtM8 6 minutes ago
Heart Midlands News A banner plane's been travelling round Coventry and Warwickshire to celebrate @Coventry_City's League One title win… https://t.co/gdug0hWSlt 8 minutes ago
Signs Express Coventry To celebrate Coventry City's first league title in 50 years we decided to make a wall badge for your office, workpl… https://t.co/zCjybzgGLP 1 day ago
Music Jam Coventry City have been awarded the League One title, and with it a place back in the Championship for the first ti… https://t.co/MbhV0vOGLi 1 week ago
Robins: No other option than to end L1Coventry City manager Mark Robins says he feels for the teams that have been negatively affected by the decision to curtail the League One season.
Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end seasonThe regular season in League One is over after clubs voted by an overwhelming margin to cut the season short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nick Wright believes James Harden has the most to gain from winning a titleWith the NBA season returning in July, Nick Wright is joined by Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard to tell which player he thinks has the most to gain from winning a title. If Houston Rockets' James..