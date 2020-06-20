Fauci, Birx's Warning To Trump About Tulsa Rally Fell On Deaf Ears

White House coronavirus advisers Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci weren't overly enthused about President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma.

According to Business Insider, they expressed fears the rally in Tulsa could be a COVID-19 superspreading event.

Attendees must sign a waiver that absolves the venue and the president's campaign of liability if a person is sickened because of the event.

24 hours before the event, the BOK Center said it still hadn't received the health and safety plan from the president's campaign.

Local Tulsa officials estimate attendance could be roughly 100,000.

The city-owned venue has a capacity of about 19,000.

President Trump has ignored his administration's own coronavirus recommendations, particularly in refusing to wear a mask in public.

The Trump White House has also ended its daily press briefings on the pandemic, which usually had commentary from both Birx and Fauci.