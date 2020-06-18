British colonial trading firm's 127-year-old teak wood house torn down in Thailand

Locals were furious after an historic house in Thailand used by a 19th century British trading firm was torn down.

The magnificent 127-year-old teak wood home in Phrae province had been the offices of the British logging exporters Bombay Burmah Trading Company..

Bombay Burmah, along with partners Danish East Asiatic Company, sent teak wood to Bangkok before exporting it to the West, which helped the province build the reputation as a top producer of the raw material.

After the companies had gone, the residents helped to cover the costs to painstakingly preserve the historic building.

The first storey was constructed out of cement and teak wood was used in the building of the upper floor However, they were shocked after they found that the local council house torn the building without warning on Monday morning (June 15).

Campaign leader Theerawut Klomkaew said they want the demolition stopped until it is properly evaluated and consulted with the people.

He said: "They tore down a historic building that has been in the province for more than a century without giving us notice.

"I want the provincial authority to take this issue seriously and be more transparent as their first action has already bypassed the people." Provincial governor Karnprempree Chitanon said the council would investigate.

She said: "Initially, we have received the demand from the group already and we will set up a committee to check on this project." Teak is a hardwood tree native to much of South and Southeast Asia which makes beautiful and expensive furniture and even homes.

Former British settlement Burma, which later changed its name to Myanmar, is one the region's biggest producers of teak and the material was an important part of their economy during the 19th and 20th centuries.