Philadelphia Weather: Father’s Day Forecast Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:50s - Published 9 minutes ago Lauren Casey reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PRINCE ALSO PLAYED IT DURINGSATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'S15TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL.WELL, TOMORROW ON THECALENDARS FATHER'S DAY SO WILLTHE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSSTAY AWAY?LET'S GET ANOTHER CHECK OF THEFORECAST.HERE'S OUR EXPERT.METEOROLOGIST LAUREN CASEY.OH, THANKS, JOE.BUT, YEAH WE'LL HAVE TO KEEP ANEYE TO THE SKY AGAIN TOMORROWAFTERNOON.AND EVENING.IT'S NOT GOING TO BE A WASH-OUTSO YOU'LL BE ABLE TO GET IN SOMEOUTDOOR PLANS FOR FATHER'S DAY.BUT KEEP A CLOSE EYE ESPECIALLYWHEN THOSE CLOUDS START TO RISEUP.TALL INTO THE ATMOSPHERE.THEY COULD AGAIN BE SLOW MOVING.BUT RIGHT NOW CONDITIONS ARECALM, QUIET.MILD AND MUGGY AS WE GET A LIVELOOK AT CENTER CITYPHILADELPHIA.LOGAN CIRCLE, THE BENJAMINFRANKLIN PARKWAY, ALL IS QUIETTO CLOSE OUT OUR SATURDAYEVENING.STORMSCAN 3, ALSO QUIETINGDOWN AFTER AN ACTIVE AFTERNOONAND EVENING, JUST A FEW SHOWERSNOW LINGERING OFF SHORE ANDWE'LL STAY DRY INTO THEOVERNIGHT PERIOD.TEMPERATURES, FALLEN BACKINTO THE 60'S, ABOUT YOU STILLQUITE WARM AT THIS LATE AREHOUR.68 DEGREES IN MOUNT HOLLY, STILLUP IN 71 IN THE CITY.70 DEGREES RIGHT NOW INWILMINGTON AND CALLING IT AT68 DEGREES IN READING.DEWPOINTS, THEY ARE ELEVATED,MEANING IT'S HUMID AND IN CASEYOU HADN'T BE NOTICED DEWPOINTSIN THE MID TO UPPER 60 ANDTHAT'S WHERE THEY WILL REMAIN ASWE HEAD INTO THE NEXT SEVERALDAYS.IN FACT ALL THE WAY INTO MIDWEEK NEXT WEEK.STAYING STICKY BEFORE WE GET ABIT OF A BREAK FROM THE HUMIDITYAS WE HEAD INTO NEXT THURSDAYAND FRIDAY.BUT OVERNIGHT TONIGHT, NOBREAKS.PARTLY CLOUDY, MILD AND MUGGY,WITH HEIRS OF FOG DEVELOPING,LOW TEMPERATURE ONLY FALLINGBACK TO 68 DEGREES.AND THEN FOR OUR SUNDAY,FATHER'S DAY, PARTLY CLOUDY,HUMIDITY, HIGH TEMPERATURESRIGHT AROUND AVERAGE NOW AT86 DEGREES WITH SCATTEREDTHUNDERSTORMS AND DOWNPOURSREDEVELOPING AND AGAIN DUE TOLIGHT STEERING WINDS THAT DRIVETHE STORMS AROUND THEY WILL BESLOW MOVING SO WE COULD SEE ANISOLATED FLASH FLOOD THREAT ONCEAGAIN LATE DAY TOMORROW.DOWN THE SHORE LOWEST THREAT FORSTORM.BUT STILL AN ISOLATED ONEPOSSIBLE.FOG TO START THEN INCREASINGSUNSHINE WITH A HIGH TEMPERATUREAT 82 DEGREES.LOW RISK OF RECURRENCE AT THEDELAWARE BEACHES AND JERSEYSHORE TOMORROW.FUTURE WEATHER SHOWING USKAWHI GET AS HEAD OVERNIGHTPERIOD.WATCHING OUT FOR AREAS OF FOGTHAT WILL RETO US VISIBILITY,LOW CLOUDS TO KICK THINGSAUTOMOTIVE THINGS OFF TOMORROWMORNING, TURNING PARTLY CLOUDYFOR THE AFTERNOON BUT SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS REDEVELOP ONCEAGAIN, COULD CONTAIN HEAVYRAINFALL.AS WE HEAD IN THE EVENING HOURSAND ESPECIALLY AFTER SUNSETSTORM CHANCE WILL DIMINISH AS WEHEAD IN TOMORROW NIGHT.MILD ONCE AGAIN TO START THINGSOFF.MORE FOG BY MONDAY MORNING ANDPARTLY CLOUDY WITH WHY HEANOTHER ROUND OF AFTERNOONSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSSCATTERED IN NATURE SOME OF THATRAIN COULD BE HEAVY WE'RE GOINGTO STAY IN THE SUMMER LIKEPATTERN.HIGH TEMPERATURES JUMPING UP INTHE LOW 90'S BY TUESDAY, JOE.AND THEN WE'LL GET A LITTLE BIT







