Three people killed in Reading stabbing attack
Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

The attack took place at around 7pm in Forbury Gardens in the town centre.

Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Officers added the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and they are not looking for anyone else after the attack on Saturday at around 7pm.

