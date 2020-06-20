Three people killed in Reading stabbing attack

Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

The attack took place at around 7pm in Forbury Gardens in the town centre.

Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Officers added the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and they are not looking for anyone else after the attack on Saturday at around 7pm.