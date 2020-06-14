"Right-wing vlogger" escorted by police away from London BLM march

A man alleged to be a "right-wing vlogger" was escorted by police away from Black Lives Matter protesters in Parliament Square in London on Saturday (June 20th) after he was heard defending Winston Churchill as a "British hero." Thousands marched peacefully through London to Parliament Square on Saturday June 20th to denounce racial inequality.

Some protesters gathered at the statue of former British Primer Minister Winston Churchill, which was recently defaced and has not been boarded up.

The vlogger arrived as a counter-protester and continued to vlog his experience as he was escorted away from the protest and jeered by some anti-racism protesters.

Although revered for decades as the wartime leader who defeated the Nazis, critics point to Churchill's comments on race and some of his actions during both world wars.