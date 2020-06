Watch: Dubai observes solar eclipse

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse observed in United Arab Emirates's Dubai on June 21.

This annular solar eclipse is popularly known as the 'ring of fire' eclipse.

The eclipse begins as the moon starts to cover the Sun.

The solar eclipse will be visible until 11:12 am here.

It will also be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.