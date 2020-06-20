A Royal Father's Day: Prince William's 38th birthday marked by new family photo

The Duke of Cambridge celebrates his 38th birthdayA look back at the The Duke of Cambridge's year as he celebrates his 38th birthday in lockdown on Father's Day.
Happy Birthday Prince William!The British royal is now 38 years old: here are some things you might not know about him!
June 21st: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia NewsOne day at a Los Angeles air meet Tiny Broadwick and Charles Broadwick met famed stunt flyer and airplane manufacturer Glenn L. Martin, who had seen her jump. He proposed that she jump from one of his..