Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem

U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday.

Gavino Garay has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The head of the House Judiciary Committee - Jerrold Nadler said on Sunday that while U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had investigated President Donald Trump's lawyer - the effort would be a quote "waste of time." In an interview on the CNN program "State of the Union," the top Democrat said the Republican-led Senate would block any such effort, but added that quote "we have other ways of getting at this." Nadler said his panel would investigate Trump's firing of prosecutor Geoffrey Berman on Saturday after an extraordinary standoff over the independence of one of the country's most important federal prosecutor's offices.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York has not shied away from taking on figures in Trump's orbit.

Since he was appointed in January 2018, Berman's office oversaw the prosecution of Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, indicted two associates of Rudy Giuliani and launched a probe into Giuliani in connection with his efforts to dig up dirt on Trump's political adversaries in Ukraine.

The dispute with Berman began late Friday when Barr announced Berman was stepping down and would be replaced by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton.

Berman refused to step down until the Senate confirmed his successor, and said his office's investigations would continue.

Only after Barr backtracked from his plan to hand pick the acting U.S. attorney, allowing Berman's deputy Audrey Strauss to take the reins, did Berman agree to step down on Saturday.

Nadler said he has asked Berman to testify in the Judiciary Committee's investigation of political interference at the Justice Department.

The panel is holding a hearing on Wednesday with whistleblowers from the department.

Nadler did not know if Berman would be there that day, but said quote, "I'm sure he will testify."





Tweets about this

Lgmcruiser

Dianne neff RT @Reuters: Impeaching AG Barr a 'waste of time' says top Democrat probing political meddling https://t.co/NZuvLJGXRK https://t.co/9Eaxu9R… 33 seconds ago

andrewdwilliams

Infosec V'ger RT @mightygodking: He's right that impeachment has been proven to be a waste of time in the constructive sense, but impeachment in the poli… 1 minute ago

michelle_mchv

Michelle4Justice RT @MeliMels99: Jerry Nadler says impeaching Bill Barr would be a waste of time and I have to ask, What about the rule of law? Why are hou… 1 minute ago

junebird45

harold licon that's why it's important for you to have the house investigate what's going on with all of the fired prosecutors i… https://t.co/RJ8LvixjFQ 3 minutes ago

readnewsdesk

'NewsDesk' US: Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time', says top Democrat - https://t.co/Qlr7ND9z8U #breakingnews #news #Latestnews… https://t.co/gLAkESv3EJ 3 minutes ago

shireranger

Joseph Pisano RT @peterdaou: Nadler thinks impeaching #Barr is a "waste of time"???? And you wonder why the GOP can get away with anything... 4 minutes ago

thelieisacake

TheCakeisaLie 🇨🇦 RT @peterdaou: Nadler thinks impeaching #Barr is a "waste of time"???? And you wonder why the GOP can get away with anything... https://t.… 4 minutes ago

junebird45

harold licon @SpeakerPelosi @RepAdamSchiff @JerryNadler @SenSchumer @RepJoeKennedy I disagree. The American people have the righ… https://t.co/OoONfI2Kup 4 minutes ago